School districts address how to make up snow days

By Jamel Major - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Schools all over the Mid-South have a growing number of snow days to make up for.



The unusual winter weather season has frustrated many school districts. While many districts have been forced to close school, they must now decide how and when their students will make up for it.



Memphis City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash is worried the winter weather may not be over.



"I don't know if we're quite though this season," Dr. Cash said. "It was clear to me looking at all the data I look at every time ... that we needed to be in school and we could come to school safely."



Dr. Cash said the district has already used three snow days this school year. The state allows up to five days.



Dr. Cash said a committee is now deciding how students will make up the days missed.



"What I prefer is building it on to the end of the day 45 minutes to an hour," Dr. Cash said, "perhaps for a concentrated period of time."



Shelby County said it has already used five days this school year. The board will meet in March to determine how students will make up the days missed.



DeSoto County has a total of four snow days built into the school calendar. So far the district has already missed four days. The district will have three make up days scheduled for February 15th, and May 24th and 25th. May 26th is also a makeup day, but has yet to be approved by the board.



Tipton County has used six days so far, but has a maximum of ten days to use. If necessary, officials said students will make up their days at spring break or the end of the year.



For more information about the policy for make up days during inclement weather, contact your local school district.

