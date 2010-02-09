Southaven doctor to attend Olympics as medical volunteer

By Chip Washington - bio | email

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC-TV) - Athletes and fans are not the only ones headed to Vancouver for the 2010 Winter Olympic Games.



A DeSoto County doctor has been chosen to serve on the official team of Olympic doctors.



Dr. Ed Evans, a cardiologist for the Memphis Health Clinic in Southaven, will attend the games as a volunteer.



Evans, a Vancouver native, said volunteering at the Olympics is the dream of a lifetime.



"I first heard that the Olympics was coming to my hometown of Vancouver five or six years ago and they were calling for volunteers," Evans said. "I put my name in the hat and I found out in November."



Evans is part of the medical team and will be stationed at Whistler, British Columbia where all the sliding sports will be held, including downhill skiing, alpine, and bobsled. He is one of 55,000 volunteers divided into 80 teams that will make the journey from all over the world.



"The medical team has a lot of ER doctors, orthopedic surgeons, other specialists, cast technicians," Evans said, "and there's a few cardiologists."



Evans is an avid sports fan and loves to ski, which he said may have helped to earn him the trip to see the stars of his sport up close and personal.



Evans said he usually goes home twice a year, but nothing can beat this experience.



"I can't put words to it," Evans said. "I'm very excited."



Evans leaves Saturday and will return back to his practice when the games are over.



The Winter Olympic Games will host 1.4 million people during the two week event. The entire population of the city of Vancouver is about 2 million.



The 2010 Winter Olympic Games begin Friday.

