Memphis officer accused of raping high school student

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A Memphis police officer is accused of raping a 17 year-old Memphis high school student.



The Memphis Police Department is investigating the allegations, but the word already spread around Fairley High School.



According to the Memphis Police Department, school resource officers filed a report of a forcible rape last Friday.



The incident occurred off-campus at an earlier date. The alleged victim is a student at Fairley High School.



Ashley Ratliff, a junior at Fairley, said the allegations did not come as a surprise.



"I'm not surprised, because I've seen things with my own eyes," Ratliff said.



Ratliff said men of all ages and in all professional positions flirt with teenage girls both on- and off-campus.



"Call them honey, baby, sweetie," Ratliff said. "Stuff like that."



Memphis Police Department's Sex Crime Bureau and Internal Affairs Division are investigation the accusations.



Parents and guardians offered words of advice to young students.



"If they approach you, tell someone in authority," said Joann Townsend, a guardian. "Hopefully it won't escalate, just go for help."



Police are not releasing the name of the officer in this case. They said no charges have yet been filed.

