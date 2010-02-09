Deputy jailer charged with bank robbery

By Lori Brown - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A Shelby County Corrections Deputy is in jail Tuesday after being charged with one robbery and is a possible suspect in a second robbery.



Phtosa Dennis' plan failed because the teller was unable to understand what she was saying.



Steve Shular, Public Information Officer with the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, was disappointed in his fellow employee.



"It's very upsetting when you find one of your own employees may be involved in a criminal situation," Shular said. "What's even worse is you're talking about a bank robbery."



Investigators said Dennis walked into First South Credit Union on Austin Peay in Raleigh at 1:45 last Tuesday afternoon.



She stood in line, then handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller ran away from the counter when she saw the suspect had a gun.



With no teller at the counter, the robber grabbed the note and ran out of the business with no money.



During the escape, she dropped her gun, picked it up and sped away.



A similar robbery happened just hours earlier in a nearby location.



In that incident, the teller could not understand the robber's note and stepped back.



Like the other robbery, she then ran away.



Dennis has not yet been charged in the second robbery.



The two attempted robberies happened on the same day on the same street. The suspect's description in both robberies is also the same.

