Officials break ground on Wolf River Greenway

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A new greenway that stretches from one end of Memphis to the other is now in the works, with the hope of bringing the city a bit closer together.



City leaders led the groundbreaking Wednesday for the first leg of Memphis Park Service's $30 million dollar Wolf River Greenway trail system. Supporters of the project say while Memphis has been designated one of the unhealthiest cities in the country, the trail will mean more opportunities for people to get moving.



"Memphis and Southern states - most of us are kind of obese, so this will be nice," Jada Brandon said. "It can be family friendly and families can get in shape together."



The 22 mile trail will eventually link many of the city's diverse neighborhoods. It will run from downtown through Shelby Farms to Collierville.



"People will be connected from the river to the Wolf River all across the county," Congressman Steve Cohen said.



Without the trail, some say, they would have to enjoy the outdoors at other places around the city. Now, they have another option.



"I'd usually go around school or I'd be on the streets, trying to find a trail, but now I have somewhere to go," Jonathan Moffett said.



Supporters call the trail a milestone for Shelby County.



"I play soccer, so I can run on the trail everyday," Brandon said. "I can stop on the way to get something to eat, so that'll be nice."



The city is hoping to get more funding for the project through grants and private donations. Officials said completion of the entire greenway could potentially take up to twenty years.

