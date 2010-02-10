Memphis family loses home in early morning blaze

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A Memphis family with an incredible story lost their home early Wednesday in a devastating fire.



Late Wednesday morning, Damon Hill surveyed the mess of what was left of his childhood home on Minor Cove.



"It was always busy," he said. "Always a lot of activity."



Hill and his three siblings grew up in the house with their adoptive parents, Larry and Nancy Johnson.



"They're always helping people," he said. "Especially my brothers and my sister, taking us in when our mom died back in '89."



In later years, the Johnsons adopted another son, Zachary, in addition to raising their biological son Allen, who at 47 battles cerebral palsy and is totally dependent on others.

Around 1:30 Wednesday morning, a roaring blaze chased the Johnsons out of their house and into the cold. Larry saved Allen with the help of a stranger passing by.



Meanwhile, a wheelchair and medical supplies burned up in the flames, along with the house's living room, kitchen, and everything else inside.



"We're glad that everyone made it out okay," Hill said.



No one was hurt, said Hill, who believes his adoptive parents will recover.



But their home was in shambles. Donations can be made for the family can be made to the "Johnson Family Fire Fund" at any regions bank.

