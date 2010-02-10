Covington man believed to have shot woman, killed himself

By Jason Miles - bio | email

COVINGTON, TN (WMC-TV) - A man in Covington, Tennessee is believed to have murdered a woman and then turned the gun on himself.



The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the house at 720 Long Avenue in Covington.



The man and woman were found lying in a snowy driveway in front of the house.



According to preliminary reports, police said a male victim lived at the house with his parents. The woman was either his girlfriend or estranged wife.



Reports said the couple got into an argument before things escalated. At some point, the man shot the woman and then himself.



"I did see the ambulance," said Dominique Mitchell, a neighbor. "It's sad. It's very sad."



A steady stream of cars and trucks drove by the house while Action News 5 was there. People who knew the victims said the couple had children together, but the kids were not at the house at the time of the shootings.



Covington police have not confirmed the names of the victims. They are expected to release more information Thursday morning.

