Man found dead after fire at Memphis business

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis Fire Department officials say a man was found dead Thursday morning after a fire at a business.



Lt. Wayne Cooke said firefighters found the victim dead when they arrived at K.B. Auto Repair on Mitchell Road around 9 a.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was already out.



"Our fire investigators are on scene and they are investigating the fire," Cooke said.



Memphis police said they only have one witness: the person who dropped off a perfectly healthy, perfectly alive man at the repair shop Wednesday night.

Police said that same person came back Thursday morning and found the burned body.



Cooke said victim appeared to be in his late 50s or early 60s. The victim's name wasn't immediately available.



The Shelby County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

