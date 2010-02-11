"Big Bellied Rapist" indicted in Shelby County

By Janice Broach - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Bruce Tuck, the man convicted of multiple rapes in Weakley County who came to be known as the "Big Bellied Rapist", has been indicted for a string of sexual assaults reported last summer in Memphis and Shelby County.



Tuck is already serving a 60 year sentence for his conviction in Weakley County last December. Tuck was convicted on multiple felony charges including aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping and sexual battery.



Tuck was described by victims as having a big belly and wearing a ninja-style mask.



According to District Attorney Bill Gibbons, a Grand Jury has returned three separate indictments against Tuck on multiple felony charges including aggravated rape, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary.



"These reported crimes are especially heinous," Gibbons said in a press release. "Although Mr. Tuck is already serving a very long prison sentence for crimes committed elsewhere, we intend to hold him accountable here in Shelby County as well."



The rapes in Shelby County happened in June and August of 2009.



Gibbons decided to present the case to a grand jury due to the nature of the crimes.



"It's sending a message," Gibbons said. "An important statement, we're not going to tolerate this kind of activity."



Investigators in Weakley County said Tuck kept keepsakes from his rapes there. Some of that evidence taken by detectives in Weakley County could lead back to the rapes in Shelby County.



An arraignment date in Shelby County has not been scheduled. Tuck will be extradited from his prison cell in Hardeman County to 201 Poplar.

