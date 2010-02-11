Man accused of exposing himself inside Olive Branch Walmart

By Chip Washington - bio | email

OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC-TV) - A Mid-South man was arrested Monday after he was accused of exposing himself inside an Olive Branch store.



The incident happened at the Walmart Supercenter in Olive Branch Monday morning when Charles Lloyd, 41, entered the store.



What - or who - Lloyd, 41, was looking for is still a mystery, but shoppers agree this crime was a bit different.



"It is very unusual, usually at this Walmart," shopper Virginia Holmes said Thursday. "I never have any problems, so it was a very different incident to be happening around here."



Major Tim Presley of the Olive Branch Police Department said Lloyd was walking around the electronics section of the store when a Walmart loss prevention officer caught his eye.



"The gentleman partially exposed himself in the front area," Presley said. "The loss prevention officer then went to another aisle and was followed to that aisle."



That's where police say Lloyd fully exposed himself. Store employees called police and officers arrested him. Lloyd was charged with indecent exposure which is a misdemeanor.



He bonded out of jail on Monday.



Mike Miller, a shopper at the store, said his concern was that any child could see something like that in public.



"I have a four year old little girl, so I know the way it would make me feel if my little girl had seen something like that, so I'm really glad they caught him," Miller said.



Presley, who has been a police officer since 1990, said Monday was the first time he had ever been involved a crime like this. He hopes it will be the last.

