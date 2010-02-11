MY TURN: A picture's worth a thousand words

The headline reads "What's wrong with this picture?" It's a picture of the Tennessee congressional delegation on the Herenton for Congress website. What's wrong with this picture is that we have a man waving it around as proof positive that he should be elected as the next U.S. Representative from Tennessee's 9th district.



Dr. Willie Herenton spent the last few years of his tenure as Memphis mayor using language intended to divide us by race. With his recent campaign announcement, he's giving us fair notice that he's not about to stop doing that now.



No one would argue that there should not be African-American representation in our government. But we're smarter than Dr. Herenton gives us credit for being. If we reduced everything in our country to his simple equation, Harold Ford, Jr. would not have come within a whisker of being elected a U.S. Senator in a state that has a Black population of less than 20%. And Barack Obama would not be our President.



