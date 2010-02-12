Woman shot in parking lot at Delta Medical Center

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A staff nurse was shot in the head Friday morning in the parking lot of Delta Medical Center.



According to police, the shooting happened just before 9:00 a.m. Friday. In need of an emergency room equipped with a trauma center, the victim was airlifted to the Med in extremely critical condition.



Friends said the nurse, Taffi Crawford, was in an abusive relationship with a Memphis firefighter.



"It's just tragic," said Crawford's friend, Marcus Grey. "It's tragic."



Shortly after the shooting, Action News 5 cameras captured exclusive video as police arrested a man at the Country Oaks Apartments. Meanwhile, administrators at Delta Medical said the shooting was not a random attack.



"The only thing I can tell you right now is that it appears to be a domestic dispute," said Delta Medical's Lynn Doyle.



Although yellow crime scene tape surrounded the entire parking lot, investigators concentrated on the spot where the shooting occurred: a small area surrounding a white sedan.



The victim's friends couldn't believe their eyes.



"She's a good person," Roderick Hinton said. "Fun person. Loves her son. Loves to have fun. Just all around good girl."



Friends said Crawford lives in Southaven, and has only worked at Delta Medical for the past three weeks.



Southaven Police said Crawford filed charges against Frank Graham, a Memphis firefighter, last month. He is the man, Southaven police said, that is in custody for Friday's shooting.



Memphis police have not confirmed the shooter's identity, and say no charges have been filed against Graham.



Delta Medical Center is located in the 3000 block of Getwell in Memphis. According to its website, "Delta Medical Center offers inpatient and outpatient hospital care in the greater Memphis, Tennessee area."



