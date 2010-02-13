Popular Midtown bar destroyed by massive fire - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Popular Midtown bar destroyed by massive fire

The fire broke out just after 1:00 a.m. *(Photo submitted by an Action News 5 viewer.) The fire broke out just after 1:00 a.m. *(Photo submitted by an Action News 5 viewer.)

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A popular Midtown bar was destroyed by a massive fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the Side Street Grill shortly after 1:00 a.m.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.  Employees at Side Street tell Action News 5 it may have started as a small grease fire.

Side Street was popular in Midtown for its large selection of martinis.

