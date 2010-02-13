Owner says fire on grill caused fire at popular Midtown bar

By WMC Staff

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A popular Midtown bar known for its martini menu went up in flames overnight.



The Side Street Bar and Grill in Overton Square caught fire just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.



It took 38 Memphis firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.



The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, but owner Harlan Betlesky said it started on the kitchen grill.



"It seemed like the walls were up in flames," Betlesky said. "The suppression system went off, breathed a sigh of relief, it looked like everything was out then 40 seconds later an inferno started."



Betlesky said Side Street will be back in business Tuesday in their building next door. Then within 45 days they will rebuild and reopen.

