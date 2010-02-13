MED to stay open at least through Monday deadline

By Kontji Anthony - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The MED will stay open at least through a Monday deadline to raise $32 million.



Shelby County Commissioner Mike Ritz said the hospital actually needed $12 million by Monday to stay on pace to meet a $32 million shortfall by July.



The Shelby County Commission pitched in $10 million.



Ritz said the talks to save The MED continue despite the complaint he filed against the state for how it funds the hospital.



"The state receives from the federal government $80 to $90 million a year based on our accounting from our charity care;" Ritz said. "That's how much they get but they only send us about $30 million.



Ritz said if Governor Phil Bredesen goes through with his plan to cut an additional $50 million from the state budget, The MED will have to shut down.

