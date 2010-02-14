Memphis firefighter charged with killing ex-girlfriend

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Bond was denied Monday for a Memphis firefighter charged with killing his ex-girlfriend outside a hospital.



Frank Graham was charged Sunday with first degree murder in the death of Taffi Crawford, a nurse who worked at Delta Medical Center.



Flanked by two deputy jailers and three sheriff's deputies, Graham was arraigned by a Memphis judge Monday morning.



According to an affidavit of complaint, Graham shot Crawford three times. Witnesses told investigators they heard one shot, a pause, and then two more shots.



One witness turned in time to see Graham, "pointing the gun at the ground firing two more shots."



In a written statement, Graham admitted that he borrowed someone else's car "to be inconspicuous." Carrying a handgun, Graham admitted that he went looking for Crawford, and shot her.



At the scene Friday, Crawford's friends said she was vocal about previous problems in the relationship.



"I just heard a lot about it," Roderick Hinton said. "I wasn't sure about him, but she used to talk about it a lot, that he was abusive."



Crawford was airlifted to The MED, where she died at 11:50 a.m., according to the affidavit.



The Shelby County Medical Examiner declared the cause of death "homicide."



Graham is being held in jail without bond, and will be back in court March 3.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.