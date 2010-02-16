UPDATE: Memphis man charged with stabbing younger brother

By WMC Staff

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A Memphis man is under arrest for allegedly stabbing his younger brother multiple times.



Officials said the 11-year-old boy was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center in critical condition Tuesday night after the stabbing. It happened in a home in the 600 block of Frank Circle just before 7:30 p.m.



There, officials said, the boy's 21-year-old brother, Brandon Raiford, allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab the boy inside a bathroom.



According to a police affidavit, the boy told police Raiford told him he loved him just before the stabbing. The affidavit said Raiford stabbed the boy once in the right elbow, once in the right hip, once in the inner thigh, and 13 times in the chest.



Their mother was home at the time, and was awakened by the screams of her younger son.



Crime scene investigators spent several hours on the scene collecting evidence and taking photos inside.



Raiford is in jail on $250,000 bond.

