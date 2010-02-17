Delta Medical staff remembers Taffi Crawford as happy employee

By Justin Hanson - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - She was on the job at Delta Medical Center for less than a month, but Taffi Crawford made a big impression on those she worked with.

Crawford was murdered by Frank Graham, her ex-boyfriend, in the hospital's parking lot Friday morning.

Administrators at Delta Medical Center said Crawford was the kind of nurse any patient would have loved to have.

"She had a very cheerful demeanor, was happy --- introduced herself quite proudly as, 'Taffi, I'm your nurse for today'," said Delta Medical Center CEO Mary Hammons.

Hammons trained Taffi Crawford during new employee registration. She said Crawford was always happy, always smiling and glad to be there.

"Probably one of the biggest comments to me from other nurses was she had such a great demeanor with the patients," Hammons said.

Last Friday's shooting shocked everyone at the hospital.

"I was at work and I did hear the call go out for the Harvey Team about the call, that someone had been shot in the parking lot, and I didn't know who it was," said Delta Medical employee Phillip Bendall.

Once Bendall realized who the shooting victim was, he was horrified. He hired Taffi Crawford as a nurse in Delta Medical's psych unit.

"She never spoke of any problems with her boyfriend...the only thing I remember her talking about is her son," he said.

Hammons said the hospital campus is small and easily patrolled. She wishes there was something she could have done to prevent what happened.

"If we had any knowledge, if she'd let us know to be on the lookout, but I don't think she was expecting this from this man," Hammons said.

Delta Medical Staff members say they're working with Taffi Crawford's family on setting up a fund in her name. We will pass along those details once that fund is set up.

If you or someone else you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline toll free at 1-800-799-7233.

