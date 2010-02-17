Large fire breaks out inside vacant industrial building

The fire broke out shortly before 1:00 p.m.

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) – Firefighters responded to a large fire Wednesday afternoon inside an industrial building near Florida Street and Virginia Avenue in Memphis.

Firefighters have not said what caused the blaze inside the vacant building.

No one was injured.



Stay with Action News 5 and WMCTV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.