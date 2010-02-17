YOUR TURN: Parking in handicapped spaces

Action News 5 news stories generated dozens of comments this week, but none more than our Investigators report on people who park illegally in handicapped parking spaces. We chose this letter from David Barath.



I want to commend Action News 5 and Janice Broach for covering this story. People really aggravate me when I'm in a parking lot and see individuals in these spots with no tag or sticker identifying them as handicapped. This is tantamount to stealing in my opinion. This selfishness of others is a sad reflection of our society. Please keep the public informed from time to time on people who violate this law.



