Friends and family gather to remember Taffi Crawford

By Janice Broach - bio | email

OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC-TV) - Friends and family gathered Wednesday night to remember the victim of a deadly attack.



Friends of Taffi Crawford arrived at New Fellowship Christian Church in Olive Branch, Mississippi. There were so many people inside that extra chairs had to be brought in.



Pastor Dwight Saulsberry said this is a sorrowful day but one of joy as well as he recalled how Crawford, the mother of a 7 year-old son, lived.



"Taffi was a great spirit, a great soul," said Saulsberry. "A very energetic person to be around and we just loved her and she loved us. This person who had her life together just finished nursing school. Just a wonderful person."



Crawford worked as a nurse at Delta Medical Center and full-time in the emergency room at Baptist Memorial Hospital.



"Wonderful person, beautiful inside and out," said Georgetta Douglas, a co-worker. "Just lived a beautiful legacy, a beautiful life and we just want her remembered for that."



Crawford was in the parking lot at Delta Medical Center last week when she was shot to death. Police charged her ex-boyfriend, Memphis firefighter Frank Graham, with capital murder in the shooting.

