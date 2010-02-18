Richard S. Aycock, M.D., F.A.C.G

Dr. Aycock earned his under-graduate degree with honors from Texas A&M and his M.D. degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. He completed his internship, residency and fellowship in Memphis at the University of Tennessee Memphis, The Health Science Center. Dr. Aycock also completed a Research Fellowship in Gastroenterology and Liver Disease and was an American Liver Foundation Research Fellow. He is a Fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology and a member of the American College of Physicians, American Gastrointestinal Association, American Association for the Study of Liver Disease and the Tennessee Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopists. He is a former Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Tennessee Memphis, The Health Science Center, and currently serves as Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Tennessee. While on faculty at the University of Tennessee, Dr. Aycock was the recipient of a NIH Clinical Investigation Award as well as a VAMC Research Associate Award. He has published several abstracts, chapters and articles on liver disease.



Dr. Aycock and his wife, Dr. Claudia Moise, have three children, Amanda, Lauren and Elizabeth. Dr. Aycock enjoys hunting and spending time on his farm.