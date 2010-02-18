Forbes ranks Memphis as third most miserable city in the nation

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Do you think Memphis is a miserable city?



Forbes says the Bluff City is the third most miserable city in the nation.



In a list released this week, Forbes cites unemployment, violent crimes, and convictions of public officials as reasons why Memphis residents are miserable.

The article also notes that the Memphis Grizzlies have lost 72% of their games over the past three seasons.



The Top 10 Cities on Forbes list:

1. Cleveland

2. Stockton, CA

3. Memphis

4. Detroit

5. Flint, Mi

6. Miami

7. St. Louis

8. Buffalo, NY

9. Canton, Ohio

10. Chicago



