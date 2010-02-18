PDS students collect thousands of shoes for Haiti

By Ben Watson - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - After the recent earthquake that devastated Haiti, the young men at Presbyterian Day School wanted to do something to help. They decided on a collection effort that required plenty of soles.



Bags of shoes were everywhere Thursday at PDS: in the hall, on the floor, and in a long line outside.



"I got about 305, I think," student Battle Boyd said.



Boyd, a fifth grader, helped put his school's shoe drive together. Its called Soles4Souls.



Boyd said a friend, Chris Spain, inspired him to ask for donations of new or used shoes.



"They are going to Haiti for all the people there, because they you know they had the earthquake and I feel sorry for them and I just wanted to make a difference," he said.



And what a difference...the shoes will soon be on the feet of earthquake survivors all around Haiti.



Boyd said as soon as the shoe drive started, people started donating. Some people dropped shoes off at the school, while others went to his house.

And along with shoe collections, the students have also encouraged each other to do chores around the house and earn money that can be sent to the Red Cross to help with earth quake relief.



So far, the students have collected nearly 3,000 pairs of shoes. For more information, click here.

