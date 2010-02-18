McDonald's manager accused of beating up employee

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A manager at the McDonald's restaurant on Austin Peay is accused of severely beating one of his employees.



According to a Memphis Police Department affidavit of complaint, the attack happened after Jackson Martin, a manager at the restaurant, got into a verbal altercation with an employee, 17-year-old Jerelle Grey.



Martin is accused of putting Grey in a headlock, and then punching him in the head with his fist several times. According to the affidavit of complaint, Martin then rammed Grey's face into a stainless steel counter.



At the hospital, Grey was treated for cuts on his face, and a broken nose.



D'Army Bailey, an attorney hired to represent Grey, said his client is suffering both physically and emotionally.



"This boy had a very optimistic outlook," Bailey said. "Now his whole outlook has changed. He feels put upon. He's fearful."



After posting $5,000 bond, Martin refused to comment about the alleged beating.



Martin will appear in court on March 4th. Bailey said Grey may also file a civil suit against Martin.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.