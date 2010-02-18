Mid-South gardener recognized in the community

By Jamel Major - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A Mid-South woman is helping to provide fresh, healthy foods to low income communities and is sharing her knowledge of gardening, landscaping, and the importance of growing your own food.



Mary Norman is a champion of gardening. She runs the Midtown North Community Garden which sits on two vacant lots next to her home.



Norman has recently been nominated for recognition in MIFA's Something Good in Memphis campaign.



"Mary's nomination really interested us because of her work at using sustainable gardening and her work in the community," James Seacat with MIFA said.



Norman said she wants to pass on the importance of gardening to a younger generation.



"We're teaching the kids how it can be economically great and also how they can be healthy," Norman said.



The garden, which is equipped with its own greenhouse, allows Norman to plant year round. It also helps provide seedlings and fertilizer for other gardens across the Mid-South.



"We make our own soil," Norman said. "We compost, we recycle, we catch rainwater."



For Norman, gardening is a way to give back to the community.



"I honor God," Norman said. "It passed down through my grandmother, grandfather, father, great-grandfather and my mom. My mom had a green thumb also."



Norman is one of 300 people across the Mid South who were nominated in MIFA's Something Good in Memphis campaign.

