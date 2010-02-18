Elderly woman and disabled daughter tied up and robbed

By Jason Miles - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Evelyn Rogers and her family have lived near Quince and Mt. Moriah for more than 40 years.



"We've been here since 1966," said Rogers.



But they have never felt unsafe inside their home until Tuesday morning.



"We were violated," said Rogers.



Two men followed Rogers into her kitchen after she went out to warm up her car.



"Looked around and saw this man coming in and I said what are you doing?" recalled Rogers. "What do you want?" she added.



One of the men used duct tape to tie Rogers to a chair. He put another piece over her disabled daughter's mouth. She was unable to speak.



"I knew what was happening and that we were really at risk when he pulled the gun out," said Rogers.



At gunpoint, Rogers and her daughter were robbed of a flat screen TV, some cash, and a watch. Rogers is just happy they survived.



"We're very blessed," said Rogers.



The frightening crime has others in this established neighborhood re-thinking their routines.



"When I heard about it," said neighbor Linda Slattery. "It brought back everything that had happened to me," she added.



Slattery said she was recently robbed at gunpoint in a nearby shopping center.



"We used to be very trusting," said Slattery. "But they've taken that," she added. "That's the biggest robbery I think," said Slattery. "They've robbed us of our trust."



Evelyn Rogers said she plans to be more watchful. She hopes the crooks are caught before they target someone else.



"It's definitely something that's going on and anywhere in the city, you're at risk," said Rogers.



Rogers did not get a good look at either suspect since their faces were covered. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

