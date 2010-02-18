Tunica Co. man allegedly assaults nursing home resident

By Janice Broach - bio | email

TUNICA, MS (WMC-TV) - Employees of a Tunica County nursing home said a man sexually assaulted an elderly resident.



The investigation into the alleged sexual assault is currently in its early stages.



Employees said they saw a man standing in a female resident's room. It is unclear exactly what the employees saw.



"We have notified the Attorney General's office to come in and assist as our investigation is ongoing," said Chief Deputy Randy Stewart with the Tunica County Sheriff's Department.



The female resident in the alleged assault was taken to the hospital in Clarksdale, Mississippi. There she had a rape assessment examination.



"It's shocking to hear something like that right here in our town," said Denise Vaughn, a resident.



The nursing home has around 50 people living in it. Vaughn used to drive residents to doctors' appointments.



"They have good workers over there," said Vaughn.



Vaughn also said the security is tight at the nursing home.



"They have good security," said Vaughn. "They do their rounds."



Investigators do not have a good description of the man seen in the room at this time. The suspect was already gone when deputies arrived on the scene.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.