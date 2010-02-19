Police make arrest in Southaven auto burglaries

By Chip Washington - bio | email

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC-TV) - Southaven police have made an arrest in a rash of auto burglaries that have plagued the city's Ross Pointe neighborhood.



Thursday, police announced the arrest of Corwin Cuneo, a Hernando resident, charging him three counts of Burglary of an Auto. Cuneo was arrested after police received a phone call just before 1:00 a.m. Thursday about a prowler.



Southaven Police Lt. Mark Little said more charges may be coming.



"He was charged at this point with three counts and there are other charges pending," Little said. "We're probably going to wait and do it at indictment time."



Marie Gateley, a retiree, pays close attention to what's going on around her neighborhood. She says the criminals can't win.



"You can't be afraid of them. You've gotta let them know, 'Hey, you're not going to ruin my neighborhood. You're not coming in here.'"



Residents are happy the suspect is in custody and are hopeful things will calm down for awhile.



According to police, although Cuneo has a Hernando address, he had been staying in the Ross Pointe neighborhood for the past month.



Many of the stolen items have been returned to their owners.

