Ole Miss football player dies after collapsing during conditioning

OXFORD, MS (WMC-TV) - An Ole Miss football player collapsed Friday during the first day of conditioning and then later died at the hospital.



Bennie Abram, 20, was a standout player at DeSoto Central High School and was preparing to play his first season as a member of the Ole Miss Rebels football team.



Abram's grandmother, Rosetta Abram, had just spoken with her grandson on Valentine's Day.



"We can't explain how much we feel and how much we love him," Abram said. "He is going to be missed a great deal."



"It sure doesn't seem like he's gone," added Rev. B.F. Abram, his grandfather.



Minisha Floyd, one of Abram's former classmates, remembered the popular football player.



"He had a bright future," said Floyd. "He was really good."



Houston Nutt, Ole Miss football coach, was saddened by the loss.



"It's just a tragic loss," said Nutt. "He was very well thought of. He worked so hard."



Abram collapsed during a routine early morning workout in Oxford. He started having problems breathing 15 minutes into the work out.



Coaches tried to revive him. He appeared to recover and then got worse. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.



"It just makes you sick," Nutt said. "It hurts a lot. The team is hurting."



Abram had just started with the team in January.

