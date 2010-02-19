Hours extended at car inspection locations

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis drivers tired of waiting in long car inspection lines should soon see some relief.



Car inspection hours have been extended to 7 p.m. in hopes of cutting down on wasted time.



Frustrated drivers hope the changes will speed things up.



"I have no choice but to wait through it," Alicia Willis said. "This is the only time I have off."



"I tried to go to White Station and they're about the same," said Jermaine Mitchell.



George Little, Memphis' Chief Administrative Officer, said he recognized that the current system just was not working.



"We respect that the current system is simply not meeting the needs," Little said.



Memphis officials said last year's budget cuts caused the wait. They also said they are working on potential long term solutions, such as a reservation system, year-round commercial vehicle inspections, or contracting out the work.



"Right now we just want to let the citizens know that we're working with them," Little said.



However, one driver did not seem to mind the wait.



"I ain't in no hurry," said W.B. Jones, 88. "I ain't got nothing else to do. I can't chase women."



All car inspection locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

