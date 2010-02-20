Tenn. school official cited in prostitution sting

ALAMO, Tenn. (AP) - Police say a West Tennessee schools superintendent met a female police officer posing as a prostitute at a Nashville motel room.

Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told The Jackson Sun on Friday that Harold Black, of Alamo, was issued a misdemeanor citation Wednesday on a charge of patronizing prostitution.

Jasper Taylor IV, chairman of the Crockett County School Board, said Black is on a leave of absence from his job as the Crockett County schools superintendent and has left town for several days.

Aaron said Black responded to a listing for escort services and met the officer at a motel near the Nashville airport. Aaron said the encounter was videotaped and that he paid the officer $500.

Information from: The Jackson Sun, http://www.jacksonsun.com

