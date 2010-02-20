Memphis golfer John Daly reacts to Tiger's statement

Many golfers in Memphis listened intently to Tiger Woods' statement Friday about his infidelity. When it was over, many of his fans said they were ready the golfer for what he had done.

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis golfer John Daly spoke out for the first time on Tiger Woods' media address Saturday.



"If I screw up, I take full responsibility when it happens," Daly said. "I don't wait three months."



Daly said the length of time Woods waited to address allegations of infidelity could end up hurting him.



"It was wrong for not coming out earlier because it just makes it harder," Daly said. "It gets people writing bad things."



But Daly said he now hopes that Tiger will return to his winning ways.



"Hopefully he'll come out and play some golf and start winning again," Daly said.



Daly married his wife Sherrie in 2001. They are now in the middle of a divorce.



She has accused Daly of marital infidelity, saying her husband took advantage of "alone time" while on tour.

