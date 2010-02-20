MCS Superintendent asks parents to get more involved

By WMC Staff

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash is urging parents to get more involved in their child's education.



Cash held his annual Demand Parent Summit at Craigmont Middle School and Manassas High School Saturday.



The series of community outreach events are designed to help parents support their children in their goals for academic success.



"I talked about showing up and how attendance is so important," Cash said. "I talked about the importance of literacy development of their child and the study time. You have to study, there's no short cuts."



Cash said the Demand Parent Summit moves to Colonial Middle School and Mitchell High School next weekend.

