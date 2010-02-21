UPDATE: Police arrest suspect wanted for stabbing officer

By Lori Brown - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis police arrested a suspect Monday in the weekend stabbing of an officer.



Officer Justina Scoggins was on a routine patrol by herself at Dunnavant and Dow Place around 9:00 Sunday morning. When she confronted a man in the abandoned apartments, he stabbed her in the arm and leg.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken into custody during a traffic stop early Monday afternoon.



Monday, Memphis Police Director Larry Godwin updated Scoggins' condition.



"She's doing very well," Godwin said. "Her spirits are good. She's recovering."

Michael Branch, who lives nearby, saw the aftermath of the incident.



"The police officer rolled up and stopped over there, got out of the car and went over there to the back of the apartments," Branch said. "I guess she chased a guy to the back, and the next thing we know 50 police cars pull up."



A Colonel with the Memphis Police Department said Scoggins was "roughed up pretty badly", with abrasions to the face and body. She was taken to The MED and later discharged.



Branch said this incident is further proof the abandoned apartments need to be torn down.



"People go over there to do their dirty work," Branch said. "It needs to be knocked down."



"If it ain't safe for a police officer to be over there, you know kids ain't got no business being over there," said Harry Day, who also lives nearby. "The best thing that could happen is they do something with them or tear them down."



Peggy Williamson with the Midtown Security Community said they are on the lookout for the suspect.



"People really want to do something about crime," Williamson said. "I would say to people who are listening you can get involved as well ... find out who your colonel is and let them know of your support."

