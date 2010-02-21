City to pay for vet bill for dog shot by police

By Ben Watson - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis Mayor A C Wharton has reversed a city decision which will take care of the vet bills garnered after a Memphis police officer shot a dog.



Anna Bolton's dog, Bing, was shot months ago by police responding to a burglar alarm at her home.



The city ruled that the shooting was justified.



Last week, city officials refused to pay nearly $1,000 in vet bills, a result of the shooting.



Saturday, Bolton received a call from Mayor Wharton saying that the city would pay Bing's vet bill.



"I was shocked to get a call from the mayor," Bolton said. "I'm thrilled of course. I think they really made a fair decision because I do believe the police department was negligent."



Bolton's other dog, Violet, disappeared for three days after the shooting.



Bolton was upset with the police department because city officials refused to pay the dog's bills, but now there has been a change of heart.



Bing is fully recovered after taking a bullet in the chest.



"Bing was hit right here with a bullet," said Bolton. "This was a big gaping hole and the bullet went straight through his shoulder muscle and came out the back of the elbow."



Bolton said signs were all around her house that should have warned officers that her dogs belonged there.



Bolton said she might volunteer for a program that will help officers deal with animals in situations similar to hers.



"Now, if we can get better animal control training for police officers we will really be headed in the right direction," said Bolton.

