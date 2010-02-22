Domestic violence victim remembered at vigil

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Mid-South nurses, firefighters, and other emergency workers took time Monday morning to silently honor a nurse shot to death by her ex-boyfriend in a hospital parking lot.



For nearly 30 minutes, Taffi Crawford's co-workers, relatives and friends stood on the chilly steps of the courthouse on Adams Avenue to honor her life. Some held pictures of Crawford and her son, while others held flowers. All wore purple ribbons aimed at drawing attention to the growing problem of domestic violence.



Taffi Crawford's ex-boyfriend, Frank Graham, is under arrest for shooting her to death in the parking lot at Delta Medical Center nearly two weeks ago.



"We stood silently in honor and memory of Taffi," said Debora Clubb of the Memphis Area Women's Council.



Emergency responders, co-workers, relatives and friends of nurse Taffi Crawford say she's more than a domestic violence statistic.



Paige Miller and Crawford worked side-by-side saving lives in the Baptist DeSoto Emergency Room.



"Just full of life, had a wonderful spiritual grounding, and just represented anything you would want in a friend and a mom and a Christian, and just a phenomenal young woman," Miller said as she described Crawford.



Miller said Crawford did everything right when she became fearful of her ex-boyfriend, Frank Graham. She took out a protective order to keep him away from her and her seven-year-old son.



"Taffi was doing exactly what she should to lay the foundation, and so at this point we just want to make awareness - hopefully change the future for someone else," Miller said.



"Even on this cold and terrible day they are here to say that it is wrong and they would not want this to be repeated," Clubb added.



People at the vigil asked for a Blue Crush approach to domestic violence, because as crime continues to drop in the city of Memphis, domestic violence is moving in the other direction.



Those at the vigil also took time to remind everyone to keep Crawford young son in their prayers. A fund has been set up for him at Bank Corp South, and organizers are also planning a 5K run and other activities to pay for the 7-year olds' child's education.

