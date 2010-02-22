Students, faculty remember Senatobia coach killed in crash

By Chip Washington - bio | email

SENATOBIA, MS (WMC-TV) - A teacher and high school baseball coach from Senatobia died Monday when his car crashed on the interstate.



Ryan White, 27, was headed north on Interstate 55 early Monday afternoon when he lost control of his Nissan SUV and rolled over into some trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Tuesday, friends and co-workers of White said the month of February had special meaning to him because it signaled the beginning baseball season.



"People really admired him for his daily work habits with the players, and we felt like him being a young coach with a little experience, he was going to be a fantastic baseball coach," Senatobia High School Principal Robert Downing said.



Dex Herrington, a shortstop who played for White, said the loss is hard to measure.



"He was a great man, a fun coach," Herrington said. "He enjoyed a relationship with his players. He was always fun to be around."



Senatobia High School guidance counselor Carol Lucius said White's death would teach students an important lesson about life.



"When he got up yesterday morning he never thought that this might be the last day that he would get to live, so we've got to make the most of everyday we live so that it counts for something," she said.



Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.



Faculty and students wore blue Tuesday in White's honor.

