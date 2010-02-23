One person killed in Tuesday night house fire

The fire broke out near South Main and East Essex.

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - One person was killed in a fire Tuesday night in a home near South Main and East Essex.

Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 11:00pm. According to MFD Division Chief Henry Posey, the house was nearly engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived.

"(We) had to do to a defensive mode from outside," Posey said. "We couldn't get into it and make an interior attack. So we did have a lot of damage."



Witnesses in the area said the victim, 89, ran out of the home on fire, and though they tried to resuscitate her, it was too late.

The victim's name has not been released.

Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.

