Cohen unhappy with Forbes "miserable city" ranking

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Rep. Steve Cohen is taking issue with the recent raking of Memphis as the third most miserable city in America by Forbes magazine.

In a list released last week, Forbes cited unemployment, violent crimes, and convictions of public officials as reasons why Memphis residents are miserable.

The article also noted that the Memphis Grizzlies have lost 72% of their games over the past three seasons.

Speaking on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday, Cohen listed a myriad of things he said Forbes magazine did not consider about Memphis when making the ranking.

Cohen mentioned St. Jude Children's Hospital, Beale Street, and Memphis' rich music history as things the magazine should consider.

He also invited Forbes editor Chris Buckley to Memphis to experience the city for himself.

