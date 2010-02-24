Law enforcement summit helps North Mississippi officers work together

By Chip Washington - bio | email

BATESVILLE, MS (WMC-TV) - A law enforcement summit held Wednesday gave officers across North Mississippi a chance to meet and discuss how working together can make a difference in helping fight crime.



Otis Griffin, Panola County Sheriff, said the purpose of the summit was to emphasize the importance of working together for a unified cause.



"This whole thing is about us being tied together in North Mississippi," said Griffin. "All of us should be on the same page and we're in law enforcement for the same reason, to fight and combat crime."



Paul Mills heads the Crenshaw, Mississippi Police Department, which recently made headlines after Shawn Shelton was wounded while trying to apprehend a suspect during a home invasion.



"A lot of times in these small communities the violators move from area to area," Mill said. "It's important that we be able to assist each other in tracking these crimes."



Griffin hosted the event. He said that although this is the fourth meeting with local officials, this is the first one that brought together law enforcement from the surrounding counties.



Counties including Como, Quitman, DeSoto, and Charleston were represented.

