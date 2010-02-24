Memphis Symphony Orchestra entertains students with special concert

By WMC Staff

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The Memphis Symphony Orchestra performed a special concerts this week for 4,000 students from 30 schools across Memphis, Shelby County and Arkansas.



The performance is called the Young People's Concert and is a way to introduce students to a rich musical heritage.



The concert made a fan out of Anniken Farmer.



"I think it's magic," Farmer said. "It's really amazing. All those different sounds coming together to make one smooth music piece."



The concert was devoted to Tennessee and American history. The symphony played selections that included Mississippi River Suit, Memphis Blues, and Americana Symphony.

