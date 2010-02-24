Shelby County man shot after surprising burglar in his home

By Kontji Anthony - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A Shelby County man is at The MED after being shot when he came home and surprised a burglar.



Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Dennis Roberts arrived at his East Shelby County home.



Sheriff's spokesman Steve Shular said the burglar then turned on his victim.



"There was a scuffle and the homeowner was shot here in the front yard," Shular said.



The bullet hit Roberts once in the arm.



"We're still investigating exactly what happened," Shular said, "how the person might have gotten in the house."



Witnesses saw the suspect leave and called 911.



"The most important thing the deputies are doing, we're trying to get a statement from the man," Shular said.



Roberts was in and out of consciousness when the ambulance arrived. Lou Goodwin, a neighbor and friend, said that is disturbing.



"I've known this couple since they were teenagers," Goodwin said.



She said Roberts would do anything for anybody.



"Kind of goes to show it can happen to anyone," Goodwin said.



Neighbors said the couple just had a massive renovation to their home, so strangers were going in and out of the house.



"I just hope they find who did it and won't let him out of jail for a while," Goodwin said.



Shular said this is not the first burglary in the area.



"In the last month, we have had a few burglaries about a mile and a half to two miles down the road," Shular said. "It just goes to show you how quickly something like this can happen and how important it is to be part of a neighborhood watch."

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.