Ridgeway Middle School students fill food baskets for the needy

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The students of Ridgeway Middle School donated food to the Memphis residents who need it the most Wednesday.



Daniel Rose and Anthony Walton, two members Men of Ridgeway Excelling (MORE), were busy filling the food baskets. MORE is a mentoring group whose mission is to provide excellent community service.



"We go around picking up trash on the street," Walton said. "When we have visitors at our school we tour then around. We're just a positive role model for everyone."



Eric Winfrey, the organizer of MORE, said students need more role models.



"In these days, it's hard to find a positive role model who can step up and show them the things they need to do in society," Winfrey said.



"I believe it's going to give great encouragement and help them become more confident in whatever they're trying to do," said Rose.



MORE enhances the student's leadership skills and teaches them life lessons that will help them become a man.



"How to treat a woman, how to open doors and everything," said Walton. "How to be a better man. How to run your household and become a better man overall."



Winfrey said these skills are helping students give back in more ways than one.



"People are not just less fortunate around Christmas and Thanksgiving," Winfrey said, "it's all year long that we have to help these people out."

