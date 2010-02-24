Memphis man surrenders after standoff

By Anna Marie Hartman - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A Memphis man is under arrest after shooting at salesmen in his neighborhood then barricading himself inside a house in Hickory Hill.



Colonel Jerry Blum with the Memphis Police said the salesmen noticed the man when they entered the area.



"When they got in the area of this particular residence they noticed there was a man out in his front yard that was armed with a rifle," Blum said.



The man opened fire, taking direct aim at the driver of a Honda Accord. By the time police arrived, the shooter refused to come out of his home on Wandering Way.



When the TACT unit and negotiators moved in, a block of neighbors were forced to vacate their homes.



"This is where me and my family live," said Tomeka Jackson, a neighbor, "so this is not comfortable at all."



For more than two hours, police surrounded the house, not knowing how many weapons might be inside.



"It's quite ridiculous, but I guess we'll be out here all night," said Phylicia Dandridge, a neighbor.



Keena Monroe waited in the cold with his wife and young daughter, hoping his next door neighbor would come out peacefully.



"He's a nice guy," Monroe said of the suspect. "He's probably going through some things. But like I said, I hope everything is all right."



The suspect finally surrendered. Officers said they tried to reach the man by phone for hours, but the calls went straight to voicemail.



The suspect emerged from his house with his hands up as he was directed to on his voicemail.

