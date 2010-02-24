Exclusive crime scene photos reveal Crenshaw man's torture plot

By Janice Broach - bio | email

CRENSHAW, MS (WMC-TV) - Investigators described the house outside of Crenshaw, Mississippi where a police officer was ambushed as a house of horrors.



Earlier this month, Lawrence Richardson laid in wait for the woman who lived in the house, his ex-girlfriend Joyce Betts.



Betts did not go inside because she noticed her lights did not come on when she flipped the switch. Instead, she called Crenshaw police officer Sean Shelton, who then entered a side door.



Shelton did not know Richardson was hiding behind the door. Richardson opened fire, severely injuring Shelton. Shelton fired back, killing Richardson.



Exclusive crime scene photos show a coffee table police described as a torture table. The table was covered with a sheet, bedspread and sleeping bag on top of it. Zip ties were placed around all four legs of the table, designed to hold a person down.



Photos also show blood all over the floor and doors. At the time of the incident, Shelton had to feel his way through the dark house, leaving his blood as he made his way outside.



Inside Shelton's vehicle was also more blood.



Loree Roberts, Bett's sister, was grateful Shelton arrived on the scene.



"I think he's a hero," Roberts said. "There's no way to describe him. If he wasn't there my sister and niece would not be alive."

See more in the video player on this page.

