MY TURN: The most expensive flat tires, ever

It probably won't be the last surprise that we get from the Dr. Willie Herenton era at Memphis City Hall, but it certainly was an eye opener. I'm talking about the investigation done by the Commercial Appeal that revealed that Memphis taxpayers paid more than a million dollars last year to fix flat tires on city vehicles. Oh yeah, and that number doesn't include the tires.



The city has had a sweetheart deal with Around Town Tire & Trucking to fix flat tires on city vehicles. The city supplied the tires, the shops and the tools, and yet somehow or other we still had pay more than a million dollars to this company to fix our flats.



Memphis Mayor A C Wharton said he had already launched his own investigation into the matter and in a classic understatement he was quoted as saying that if the deal was supposed to create efficiency, it does not appear we are getting that.



Wharton says this isn't the only thing he's investigating and he says he'll let the chips fall where they may. I know city taxpayers will appreciate that.



That's my turn. Now it's your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, email yourturn@wmctv.com or call 800-465-1210.