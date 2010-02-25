Man accused of stabbing police officer appears in court

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The man accused with stabbing a police officer in an abandoned apartment complex appeared in court Thursday.



LaShunaye Railford appeared in court for his arraignment via video feed. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder.



Railford is accused of attacking Memphis Police officer Justina Scoggins Sunday morning. Police said Scoggins was in uniform on foot while making a routine check through the abandoned Dunnavant Manor apartments.



According to the affidavit of complaint, Scoggins encountered Railford, approached and spoke to him.



Police said that Railford lunged at Scoggins, striking her in the face with an unknown object, which caused blood to flow into her eyes causing temporary blindness.



Investigators said Scoggins was still able to identify Railford.



In a letter to the editor of the Commercial Appeal, Scoggins' mother said her daughter was "unable to draw her weapon while fending off blows aimed at her face and head."



Scoggins' mother believes this case highlights two issues facing the City of Memphis: residency requirement for police and the potential closing of The MED.



"Thank God for the trauma center at The MED," Scoggins' mother said. "We have to keep it open."



Railford has a lengthy arrest record that includes three cases of driving with a suspended license, two cases of burglary, and one for domestic assault.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.