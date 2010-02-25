Fans arrive for opening night of Madea's Big Happy Family

By Anna Marie Hartman - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Madea came to Memphis Thursday night, and brought along her big, happy family.



Fans of Tyler Perry's Madea character are taking advantage of the rare opportunity to see Madea come to life on stage.



Madea fans flocked to the Orpheum for opening night of the live stage production of Madea's Big Happy Family.



Many families said they can relate to the classic character.



"He's hilarious," said Linda Winfrey. "He just does and says everything we want to say."



"It's very hard to find something that your children can watch and enjoy at the same time, so that's why I'm here," Doris Currie said.



Earlier this month, Action News 5 went looking for the best Madea impersonator with our Madea Comes to Memphis contest. This weekend, the winner will get the red carpet treatment with dinner, a limo ride and front row seats to the show.



Fans said seeing Perry portray the character he created live is a treat from any seat in the house.



"You know, in this day and time, we need a little humor in our lives," said Beverly Moore, "and he gives us that."



Tune in to Action News 5 Friday morning when we reveal the winner of our Madea Comes to Memphis contest.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.