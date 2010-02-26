Feds announce bribery, extortion charges against three MPD officers

By Janice Broach - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A trio of Memphis Police officers were charged Friday with accepting thousands of dollars in bribes.



Lt. Timothy Green and patrolmen Christopher Crawford and Michael Young were charged with extortion, bribery, and conspiracy. All three work out of the Ridgeway Station Police Precinct.



They are accused of taking payoffs from a troubled nightclub in the Ridgeway area to tip of the club owners about scheduled police raids.



U.S. Attorney Larry Laurenzi detailed the charges.



"The officers' actions for what they were being paid included notifying the club owners of sweeps done by the MPD and falsifying police reports to cover up or dumb down events which happened at the club," Laurenzi said.



According to federal complaints, the payoffs totaled more than $12,000, with Green receiving nearly $8,000.



Memphis Police Department Director Larry Godwin was upset when he heard of the charges.



"I was so mad when I saw some of this," Godwin said. "I'll tell you this, you can send the message. You can come into the Memphis Police Department. You think you're going to commit criminal activity? We will lock you up."



According to the complaint, the officers were on duty and in uniform when they received the payoffs.



"I said it. Before I retire, I will rid the department of criminals and thugs," Godwin said. "I am sick of it."



The three officers are in federal custody on a $10,000 bond. They will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device and must stay in their homes when they make bond.

